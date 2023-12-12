Marry My Husband: Park Min Young gets ready for revenge against cheating ex Lee Yi Kyung

Marry My Husband, starring Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung, and Na In Woo, is based on a webtoon and is a fantasy romance drama. It is scheduled to release on January 1. The revenge drama tells the story of a protagonist who has been wronged and awakens to her past self to seek vengeance on her husband, her best friend, and others.

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung and Na In Woo: New teaser

On December 12, tvN released a new teaser for the Park Min Young starrer, Marry My Husband. In the teaser, Park Min Young is wearing a stunning black dress as she mercilessly stabs the cake in front of her with a doll. She says, 'It is your turn to take the trash that I threw.'

Marry My Husband: Release date, cast and crew, summary, and other details

Seong So Jak's webtoon served as the inspiration for Marry My Husband, which was serialized on Naver from November 2021 to February 2023. The fantasy drama is slated to premiere on January 1, 2024, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST, which is 5:20 pm IST.

The tvN drama has been directed by Park Won Gook, who has previously worked on Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, Special Labour Inspector Mr. Jo, The Emporer: Owner of the Mask, and many more. Gogh, the Starry Night, and Awaken's writer Shin Yoo Dam screenwrote for this project. Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon will be taking the leading roles in the drama.

The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

