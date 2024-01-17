Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo achieves highest viewership amid controversy

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo achieved its highest viewership ratings ever and took the number 1 spot in its time slot. The drama is a revenge story of a woman who is given a second chance at life. It is adapted from a webtoon and airs every Monday and Tuesday. Here is a look at the viewership ratings.

Marry My Husband tops viewership ratings for Monday-Tuesday dramas

Park Min Young and Na In Woo starrer Marry My Husband achieved its highest viewership ratings ever and garnered 7.8 percent nationwide viewership ratings which is an increase of 0.4 percent. This was a personal best for the drama and it also took the number one spot amongst Monday-Tuesday dramas.

Seong So Jak's webtoon served as the inspiration for Marry My Husband. The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Love Song for Illusions, Tell Me That You Love Me and Between Him and Her's ratings

Love Song for Illusions received a nationwide viewership rating of 2.0 percent on Tuesday which was a dip of 0.4 percent. Between Him and Her garned a rating of 0.2 percent which is also a decrease. Tell Me That You Love Me saw a slight increase with 1.8 percent viewership rating.

