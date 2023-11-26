Marry My Husband Transit Love-style teaser: Park Min Young makes shocking revelation on office romance with ex

Trigger Warning: The following content has mention of murder. Reader discretion is advised.

Revenge K-drama Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo has shared its preliminary teaser ahead of its upcoming release. Before the fantasy drama premieres on January 1, 2024, tvN released the teaser, giving an insight into the main plot and a glimpse of Park Min Young’s role as Kang Ji Won, intriguing the audience to watch the show.

What does the teaser of Marry My Husband unfold about Park Min Young’s character?

The teaser shows Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) in an interview room as if she was a contestant in the popular dating reality show Transit Love. In the video, she answers the questions appearing in the caption. After introducing herself, Kang Ji Won reveals that she met X (hinting at her husband) at her workplace and they ended up dating after X approached her first. When she is asked about the kind of person her ex is, she responds that he was the only family he ever had. After this response, Kang Ji Won is requested to make the final choice. She reacts with a determined decision saying that she will not reconcile with her ex.

Take a look at the teaser of Marry My Husband below:

As the trailer proceeds, Kang Ji Won makes a shocking confession with tears in her eyes while answering the question: “What’s the reason behind taking this decision?” She reveals that she was murdered by her best friend and her husband.

The gripping 15-second video clip comes to an end with a quick flashback sequence where Kang Ji Won is seen struggling with cancer, finding her husband and friend together in bed, indulging in a fight and ultimately taking her last breath.

Park Min Young’s drastic transformation for Marry My Husband series

As the stills from the upcoming drama were released on 23 November, fans were surprised to see Park Min Young’s role as Kang Ji Won, who is diagnosed with cancer. The Healer actress appears to have lost weight to step into the shoes of this character and looks fragile and heartbroken in the teaser.

Park Min Young’s impressive transformation has left her fans stunned and they have shared their appreciation on social media.

Here are some fan reactions:

More about the fantasy thriller drama

Marry My Husband is based on a web novel with the same name which was later serialized as a webtoon. It follows the narrative of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) who is married to Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Ji Won lives a miserable life because of her selfish husband and demanding mother-in-law.

To add to her agony, she witnesses her husband’s affair with her close friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) and is therefore killed by them. As the story progresses, Kang Ji Won gets an opportunity to go back in time and take her sweet revenge 10 years back. The show also features actor Na In Woo as Yoo Ji Hyeok who has feelings for Kang Ji Won.

