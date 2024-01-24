Marry My Husband with Park Min Young-Na In Woo to kick off second half of show with no 1 viewership ratings

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo is an ongoing romance drama which is ready to start off its second half. The drama garnered its highest viewership till now this week. Though the latest episode saw a slight dip in viewership, the drama maintained its top position. Love Song for Illusion with Hong Ye Ji and Park Ji Hoon also saw a dip in viewership in their most recent episode. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for dramas that aired on Tuesday.

Marry My Husband featuring Park Min Young and Na In Woo tops viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Marry My Husband's latest episode starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo garnered a nationwide average viewership rating of 8.6 percent which is a dip of 0.8 percent from the previous episode. Episode 7 achieved a viewership rating of 9.4 percent which was the drama's personal best. The drama revolves around Kang Ji Won whose life is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, her best friend and her mother-in-law. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. But to make things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Love Song for Illusion sees a dip in ratings

Love Song for Illusion achieved a nationwide average viewership rating of 1.8 percent while for the previous episode, it had received 2.5 percent. The Hong Ye Ji and Park Ji Hoon starrer tells the story of a prince with a dual personality and a spy who is out to kill the King for revenge. The prince on one hand is a fashion designer in disguise and on the other hand, he is also a charming man with a curse. The two personalities decide to share the body with each other.

