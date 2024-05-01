Marry My Husband’s Na In Woo alongside Lee Se Young in talks to lead upcoming K-drama Motel California; Report

As the year slowly heads to its second half new K-dramas in development have begun pouring in. The famous star of Marry My Husband Na In Woo is in positive discussions for leading a new drama alongside The Law Cafe’s Lee Se Young soon.

Na In Woo and Lee Se Young to reportedly lead new drama Motel California

In the latest developments in the area of K-dramas, on May 1, 2024, OSEN reported Na In Woo and Lee Se Young are in talks about leading an upcoming MBC drama, Motel California as leads.

The expectations are high for this collaboration as both actors have given memorable performances in their last dramas. Lee Se Young and Na In Woo’s agencies have made no further comment on the same apart from saying they received the offer.

The storyline for Motel California has not been made public yet. Notably, Lee Se Young if she accepts this offer, will be returning to MBC after her other hit drama The Red Sleeve where she starred with Lee Jun Ho.

Know more about Na In Woo

Na In Woo is a South Korean actor who cemented his popularity with his latest role as the male lead, Yoo Ji Hyuk in Marry My Husband alongside Park Min Young.

Na In Woo marked his acting debut with the musical Bachelor’s Vegetable Store. His first breakthrough was in the period drama Shin Hye Sun’s Mr. Queen. The role earned him recognition internationally.

He landed his first lead role in River Where The Moon Dances alongside Kim So Hyun which further secured his standing as an actor. Before Marry My Husband, he starred as the lead in the crime action drama Longing For You.

Meanwhile, Na In Woo has remained a cast member in the variety show, 2 Days & 1 Night.

More about Lee Se Young

Lee Se Young began acting at a young age and was known for movies When I Turned Nine, Lovely Rivals, and more.

Meanwhile, she hit popularity with her versatile portrayal in the fantasy drama A Korean Odyssey. Her other noted K-dramas include Doctor John, The Red Sleeve, The Law Cafe, and The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract.

Her role in The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract earned her recognition and love everywhere. The K-drama went on to be a major hit nationally and internationally.

