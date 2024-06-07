Marry My Husband’s Na In Woo to bid farewell to variety show 2 days and 1 Night for focusing on acting; Report

Na In Woo who garnered love and recognition for his lead role in the fantasy revenge drama Marry My Husband a while ago confirmed he will be enlisting in the military soon.

In other news, it has been reported that Na In Woo is bidding farewell to the hit variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. The actor has been part of the variety show for two years.

Na In Woo says goodbye to 2 Days & 1 Night to focus more on his acting career

Na In Woo who is one of the top rising South Korean actors might be bidding goodbye to the hit variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. The actor became a permanent cast member on the show in January 2022 and earned significant recognition for his welcoming personality and performance.

On June 7, 2024, it was reported by various Korean media outlets that Na In Woo is planning to leave 2 Days & 1 Night soon.

Na In Woo initially joined the show in place of Kim Seon Ho. He earned a lot of praise and love for being the adorable youngest cast member on the show. The actor has admirable funny chemistry with his fellow cast Yeon Jung Hoon, Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, DinDin, and Yoo Seon Ho.

It is being reported that Na In Woo is leaving the variety show to focus more on his rising acting career. He is also expected to enlist in the military sometime this year, but no confirmation regarding the same has come yet.

In other developments, Na In Woo is reportedly set to lead the upcoming drama Motel California alongside Lee Se Young.

Know more about Na In Woo

Na In Woo is a South Korean actor who shot to fame with his most recent lead role in the fantasy revenge K-drama Marry My Husband alongside Park Min Young. He portrayed Yoo Ji Hyuk, Park Min Young’s Kang Ji Won’s romantic interest who supports her through her revenge plans.

Na In Woo is also known for his roles in the K-dramas Mr. Queen, River Where the Moon Rises, Longing For You, and Jinxed at First.

