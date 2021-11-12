Marvel announces new Disney Plus shows She Hulk, Moon Knight, I am Groot & more

On Disney Plus Day 2021, Marvel has confirmed the release of 10 original series and the renewal of What If...? for a second season. The shows announced are slated to release in 2022 and they include some of the mightiest superheroes in the comic books.

Marvel will release Moon Knight, She Hulk, Ms Marvel, Echo, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, I am Groot, Iron Heart, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Zombies and Secret Invasion. According to Variety, Moon Knight will star Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, She Hulk will star Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, while Ms Marvel will star newcomer Iman Vellani. Variety has also noted that Maslany's She Hulk is a lawyer named Jennifer Walters who inherits Hulk's powers while going through a blood transfusion process from his cousin Bruce Banner.

Oscar Isaac will play the role of Marc Spector, a person with a dissociative identity disorder who believes he is the human avatar of the Egyptian lord Khonshu.

Marvel is also set to release Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld starrer Hawkey on November 24. Along with Renner as Clint Barton and Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the series also stars Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother Eleanor, as well as Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena from Black Widow. The series will be directed by Rhys Thomas and Jonathan Igla has been announced as the lead writer.

