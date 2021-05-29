Marvel confirms Oscar Isaac to portray Marc Spectre in the ‘Moon Knight’ series

Oscar Isaac will play the leading part in the much-awaited Moon Knight series. The character is a rich vigilante with a dissociative identity disorder.

Oscar Isaac, who is best known for his portrayal as Llewyn Davis in ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ is officially confirmed by Marvel for their forthcoming much-awaited ‘Moon Knight’ series. Marvel announced the news through their social media and also displayed some of the artwork behind the character. According to a report in Mashable, Moon Knight aka Marc Spectre is an Egyptian character who is a rich vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. Reportedly, the character has many personalities within him and those personalities will be a distinct character in the series. Marvel has also recently debuted the trailer of Eternals to utter excitement from the fans.

Oscar Isaac has portrayed the character of Poe Dameron, who is a fighter jet pilot and is regarded as the ‘best pilot in the galaxy’ in the ‘Star Wars’ universe which is Marvel’s sister company. Oscar has also played a villain in the massive franchise X-Men. He played the character of Apocalypse in ‘X-Men Apocalypse’. Oscar will be seen in the massively hyped and slightly delayed ‘Dune’ in a crucial character. Marvel is carrying forward the stories mostly through the OTT series because the films such as Black Widow and Eternals got delayed since the theaters were shut down in the pandemic and the studio chose not to take the OTT route with these films.

Click here to see the announcement:

The highly anticipated Moon Knight will be helmed by Mohamed Diab. According to the reports, the principal photography on the project will take place in Hungary in March and the series is expected to be premiere in 2022.

