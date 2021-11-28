Marvel head Kevin Feige says Hawkeye is 'unabashedly a holiday story' and hopes it becomes a Christmas classic

One of the most unique things about Marvel's latest show Hawkeye is that it is set in New York's holiday season. The idea of having an MCU superhero tale set during Christmas time is novel and recently Marvel head Kevin Feige spoke about the reason why it is a concept they were excited to explore. Talking about how Iron Man 3 does have Christmas elements but is not counted in the holiday classics, Feige mentioned how they wanted to develop Hawkeye with the specific Christmas element.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Marvel President explained, "I hope [Hawkeye is necessary viewing for the holidays]. It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story. "

Not only is Hawkeye set in the holiday, but it also releases during the festive season with its premiere episode airing during Thanksgiving. The show is expected to wrap up its first season before Christmas. Adding on about what about the show will strike a chord with viewers the most, Feige spoke about the pairing of Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's character adding, "it’s that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays."

Hawkeye marks Hailee Steinfeld's MCU debut as Kate Bishop. The series also stars Vera Farmiga and will also have Black Widow star Florence Pugh return as her character Yelena Belova.

ALSO READ: Hawkeye Review: Hailee Steinfeld makes an impressive MCU debut; Strikes an oddball equation with Jeremy Renner