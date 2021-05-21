Marvel’s Loki new teaser out: Tom Hiddleston is forced to make amends & introduces ‘Miss Minutes’

Tom Hiddleston starrer upcoming Loki series has revealed a new trailer and a much-awaited character Miss Minutes.

Marvel is known for changing visual tonality as per the narrative. So Guardians of the Galaxy has a different visual palette and editing style than Black Panther. Loki is essentially a magician with a severe bag of tricks. In the new teaser presented by Marvel of Loki, the tonality is a little grim, mysterious, and mischievous. Of course, the trademark Marvel humour is there but it’s present in the form of dialogues. Minutely resembling Harry Potter-ish visual blanket on a compelling narrative could land Marvel its hattrick on OTT after the spectacular WandaVision and the action-packed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Loki took the tesseract in 2011 as shown in Avengers Endgame and now he has traveled to another dimension, where he may not be the strongest, cough! Miss Minutes. Miss Minutes is a popular comic book character who embodies time as an entity. Unlike Doctor Strange she doesn’t manipulate time, she is time. Loki is clearly up against a big enemy, who is asking him to present himself in the court of law and justify his crimes so far. Clearly, unlike Thor: Ragnarok, Loki is not having a peaceful vacation on a different planet. In walks a mustachio Owen Wison, who is allocated to take Loki’s help and close time portals.

Endgame was too big a consequence for it not have ripple effects, which has led the government to establish an institution that would make sure the flow of time is constituted in a linear fashion at all times. There are several open time loops from the events of Endgame and Loki must help to tie them all so as to not wish for other enemies walking right up to earth.

