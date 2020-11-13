  1. Home
Marvel’s WandaVision discloses release date; Show to feature MCU actors Kat Dennings, Randall Park and more

Marvel’s WandaVision recently got a release date on Disney+ along with a brand new teaser that you can watch below.
WandaVision finally has a premiere date on Disney+ and it’s coming soon! The show features Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their Marvel roles Wanda Maximoff and Vision will debut on January 15, 2021, on the streaming service. Joining the show are fellow MCU actors Kat Dennings and Randall Park, who played Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris are also part of the cast.

 

In case you missed it, EW recently reported that the show “went full midcentury sitcom, filming in classic black and white in front of a live studio audience.” The entire live audience had to sign NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) to prevent spoilers from leaking. “The show is a love letter to the golden age of television,” WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer said. “We’re paying tribute and honouring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.”

 

“I already felt like I had ownership of her because Marvel always encourages you to be part of the process,” Elizabeth added about her character’s development. “But even more so now, I feel I have a really strong sense of ownership. If anyone wanted to ask me a question about the future or just a question about what she would think, I feel like this time has provided that.”

 

