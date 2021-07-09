Marvel’s ‘What If?’ First Trailer: Iron Man & Captain America reassemble for an epic; HERE’s when it releases

Marvel has debuted the first look for its 10 episodes mind-bending animated series.

Marvel is a million things at once and the universe has been expanding. Marvel has ventured into the series format recently with WandaVision, The Falcon, and The Winter Soldier, and the currently streaming Loki. Now, MCU has been expanding by opening up a whole new multiverse through a 10-episode animated series regarding the questions and the theories. What if Peggy Carter had taken the Super Soldier serum instead of Captain America and many other questions that fans have been theorizing about for over a decade now. The trailer explores how things could have played out differently in the MCU.

Chadwick Boseman had recorded his voice for the animated series prior to his death last August. The new series is directed by Bryan Andrews with the head writer AC Bradley. Several MCU stars who have returned to lend their voices include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola) and Frank Grillo (Crossbones), among others.

Take a look at the trailer:

The series seems to be a wonderful addition to the MCU palette which is ever-growing. After MCU’s absence from the cinemas that their massive films have been known for, Black Widow is coming soon to the theaters. What If? Will premiere on August 11 on a leading streaming platform.

