Marvel’s What If…? teases Chadwick Boseman’s appearance as T’Challa during Episode 2 preview

Chadwick Boseman fans, we have good news. The actor will posthumously appear as T’Challa in Marvel’s new series What If…?. After succumbing to colon cancer at 43 years of age, fans were heartbroken over Boseman’s brief appearance as Black Panther. However, thanks to the production team of the show for completing the voiceover way before his death.

It will definitely be emotional for Marvel fans to hear Boseman as Black Panther once again, and maybe, for one last time (unless there is more unreleased work of his that we don’t know of). While according to the storyline for What If…?, the character will have a completely different story than what Black Panther has had before, but at least there would be one thing common, Boseman as the iconic T’Challa.

According to Entertainment Weekly, director Bryan Andrews opened up on signing Boseman as one of the first actors for the series. Revealing how excited the actor was to be able to take part in the project, Andrews said that Boseman was ‘super amazing’ while portraying the character.

While discussing the course of action, head writer of the series AC Bradley told Entertainment Weekly that Boseman was instrumental in making sure that T’Challa remained true to his character despite the changes in the background story. According to Bradley, Boseman was fully aware of the power that his character had and would pass his ‘notes’ and ‘thoughts’ to the writers on what he felt about certain aspects of Black Panther. “He read the scripts beforehand, he would pass on some notes or thoughts. They were always smart, articulate, brilliant,” Bradley noted.

Speaking of Boseman’s dedication, Bradley also informed that he was too keen to work on nuances such as his T’Challa’s accent. Adding to that, Bradley revealed that the actor felt it ‘super important’ to present his character ‘as a role model and hero’ and he knew the audience for Marvel movies mostly comprised children.

ALSO READ: Netflix to pay tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman with an intimate look into his acting process