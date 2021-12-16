Marvel spin to Park Seo Joon’s top 3 roles: Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim & Fight For My Way

Park Seo Joon is set to join the coveted Marvel Cinematic Universe in its next edition of Captain Marvel known as ‘The Marvels’ alongside Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law and others. Though not much is known about his character or if he’ll join the good or bad side of it, fans are placing their bets on what his role will be like.

We have decided to hop on the bandwagon! Presenting the top 3 roles from Park Seo Joon so far that have been reimagined as Marvel superheroes.

Fight For My Way:

As the resident underdog, Ko Dongman would be the perfect fit for a rags to riches story, familiar to the MCU. The enviable guns at his side thanks to the character being a taekwondo player will also be on mark with the perfect physique for a superhero. Add the occasional aegyo and you have a glove fit character in the works.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim:

The flair, the charisma, the style- a complete package for everything Marvel, Lee Young Joon would belong right with the gang of superheroes. His adorable smile and a spearheading attitude have been the basics for most Marvel icons and we can imagine a fantastic collaboration with the pre-existing eye candies of the universe.

Itaewon Class:

Park Seo Joon’s latest role seems to be torn from a Marvel fanfic. Inspirational at its core, Park Sae Royi takes on the bad guys with his infallible mettle. The bull’s eye for a revenge-driven tale with the aim to defeat his enemy by his brain and not fists, we can picturise ‘Start Over’ playing in the background as he takes over the world with his skills.

Which was your favourite Park Seo Joon role? How do you think it can fit into the Marvel mould? Let us know below.

