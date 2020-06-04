Marvel Studios to rename the title of upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Season 2?

Will Marvel Studios rename the title of its upcoming MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Season 2? Read on to find out.

Marvel is all set to explore the lives of the Falcon aka ‎Samuel Thomas Wilson and the Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes in its upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ show will follow the ongoing adventures of Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky. After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, which came out in 2019, the show will feature Sam teaming up with Bucky for a worldwide adventure.

However, reportedly, the studio might change the title of the show for season 2. On a recent episode of his Murphy's Law podcast, Charles Murphy suggested that the characters would be in a different place by the end of the first season and so, the creators might release the next season under a different title. “Coming out of season one, [Bucky and Falcon] are going to have gone through something traumatic and be different,” he said pointing out that if MCU goes for a second season, it will be very different, ComicBook reported.

“There was definitely at one point a plan for a second season. If they did have season two, it wouldn't be called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2, it would be a thematically related thing with a different name,” he added. It’s not yet clear how certain this information is. Considering Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping all its project details under tight wraps, fans might not hear about the second season anytime soon. It is also speculated the upcoming show will feature Thunderbolts -- a fan-favourite group of Marvel’s antiheroes.

Credits :ComicBook

