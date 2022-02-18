The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gets the greenlight for a fifth and final season

Ahead of its season 4 premiere, the Amazon Original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gets greenlit for a fifth and final season. The fourth edition of the superhit series is set to go live on February 18 with Midge played by Rachel Brosnahan going all out to claim her throne as the best standup comedian in town aided by her manager-cum-bestfriend Susie Myerson taken on by Alex Borstein.

The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said in an official statement, "Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," she went on to add, "The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life."

Salke also shared, "This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."