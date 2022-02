The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gets the greenlight for a fifth and final season

The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said in an official statement, "Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," she went on to add, "The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life."