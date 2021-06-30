The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Kelly Bishop set to join season 4, Gilmore Girls fans go gaga over reunion

Announcing Kelly Bishop's addition to the Maisel team, the official handle of Maisel TV shared a fun video of the actress walking on to set with looks that could kill.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is set to have a slice of nostalgia. The Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino show has cast Gilmore Girls alum Kelly Bishop in the latest season. For the unversed, Bishop was part of the lead cast of Amy and Daniel's hit show Gilmore Girls in the early aughts. The news has undoubtedly left GG fans super excited as the role will see Bishop reunite with another GG alum Milo Ventimiglia.

While details of Kelly Bishop's role have been kept under wraps, Milo will be appearing in a guest role. Announcing Kelly Bishop's addition to the Maisel team, the official handle of Maisel TV shared a fun video of the actress walking on to set in a colourful and stylish outfit. "If looks could kill. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Kelly Bishop to Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," the caption for the video read.

Gilmore Girls fans couldn't keep calm over this epic reunion of Kelly, Amy, Daniel and Milo. "Milo Ventimigila AND Kelly Bishop?! Season 4’s gonna be a blast!" wrote one fan. While another referred to her GG character and commented, "YESSS love Mrs. Emily Gilmore."

Check out the video:

Season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently under production and is being shot in New York City. All the three seasons of the show starring Rachel Brosnahan in the lead, are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yvonne Strahovski opens up on The Tomorrow War, her character & working with Chris Pratt

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×