The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: First official trailer out now; WATCH

Ahead of its upcoming premiere, the superhit Amazon Original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel releases its first official trailer for its highly anticipated 4th season. After launching a series of teasers that showcased small snippets of Midge and her bestfriend-cum-manager trying to build her career back up after she was dropped as the famous singer Shy Baldwin's opening act, the trailer gives away more clues about the new season.

The trailer starts off with the series' staple jazzy vibe as a determined Midge takes the stage. This season will see Midge in her truest form as she sheds off every shackle that binds her back from succeeding as a stand-up comedian. The minute-long trailer opens up with Midge walking down a New-York street and in the background a snippet of her voice echoes, "You know what's great about me?," she answers, "It's when I am me." Midge is expected to take a more fierce outlook towards her comedy career this season with her honest and clever wit.

Watch the trailer for Season 4 below:

However, Fans of the series are also eagerly looking forward to further development in Midge and Lenny Bruce's relationship. The last season left the two comedians on a crossroad dedicating only one episode towards the end of the season for their relationship which was seemingly more than enough to cause ripples of rabid excitement among fans.

For the unversed, the Amazon series is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and casts critically acclaimed actress Rachel Brosnahan as the protagonist Midge Maisel beside Alex Borstein who plays the role of Susie Myerson, Midge's manager and eventually her ride and die. Season 4 of the series is set to release on February 18.

