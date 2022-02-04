The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: Rachel Brosnahan shows off her killer looks, is a vision in red

Amazon Prime regulars have been waiting intently for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The show is set to premiere on February 18, 2022. From the showrunner Amy Sherman Palladino, the Prime original stars Rachel Brosnahan as the protagonist Midge alongside Alex Borstein as Midge's manager-turned-best friend.

In a recent post on Instagram, Prime Video unveiled a new poster for Season 4. In the poster, Midge stands in the middle of the picture in front of a red brick wall, she wears an all-red ensemble, what she would call just right for the occasion. The comedian has a serious expression on her as if to warn every hurdle coming at her that she would undoubtedly conquer it. Behind the lady in red, are numerous posters stamped on the brick wall with her side profile and written in big bold letters is "She's Back."

Check out the new poster below:

The last season left us on a crucial cliff-hanger, as Midge had been fired from the biggest gig she ever scored and now she is seemingly unemployed. Previously, there was also an episode in the third season that touched upon a romance between Midge and Lenny Bruce which had left fans yearning for more. The upcoming season is expected to deal with these situations in detail.

However, Prime Video also released an official synopsis for season 4, "It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," it read.

