The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Release date, time, where to watch in India and more details

One of Amazon's funniest shows, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is all set to release its fourth season and we bet fans are eager to see what happens next after the exciting season 3 finale. Starring Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel the up and coming female comedian in the late 50s, the show also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub in lead roles.

As the series returns with its fourth season, Brosnahan's character will be ready to take on new challenges. While with the previous seasons, we bet you managed to binge entire seasons past one go, the format for the release of the second season will have the first two episodes releasing together on February 18 followed by one new episode per week. The fourth season of the show consists of eight episodes and will begin streaming on February 18.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel received a lot of love globally and fans are waiting to see their favourite comedienne take the stage again after a dramatic last season. Prior to that, here's a look at all the details you need to know.

Release date and time in India

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will release in India on February 18. The show's first two episodes will be premiering on Friday, February 18.

Where to watch

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Season 4 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in India. The streaming platform also hosts the first three seasons of the show.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel cast

The fourth season of the show will feature the lead cast members returning with Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, Michael Zegan as Joel Maisel, and Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson. In the supporting cast, Luke Farrell Kirby will return as comedian Lenny Bruce.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel episodes

The Season 4 of the show will consist of eight episodes. With the first two episodes releasing on February 18, the rest of the episodes will release weekly with the season finale's premiere on March 11, 2022.

How excited are you to watch the fourth season of the show? Share your views in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: First official trailer out now; WATCH