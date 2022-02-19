The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4 Twitter Review: Fans hail the series as the best of all time

The much-awaited new season of the Amazon Video superhit series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is here! Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series first started airing in 2017 and since then fans have danced up a storm and hailed the series for its brilliance. The story follows Miriam Maisel aka Midge who is played by Rachel Brosnahan, a late 1950s New York housewife on her journey to finding herself at the beginning of the series which then turns, in the subsequent seasons, into her quest to become the best standup comedian with the help of her manager-cum-bestfriend Susie Myerson who is portrayed by Alex Borstein. The cast also consists of Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub in supporting roles.

Fans were ecstatic when the 4th season of the series was greenlit and were eagerly waiting for their favourite comedian to be back on their screens. Twitterati has turned in its decision and they say the series is a hit.

Check out Twitterati's review of The Marvelous Mrs Miasel Season 4 below:

