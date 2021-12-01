The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Teaser: Midge is ready to take her career to the next level in season 4; WATCH

On Tuesday, November 30, Prime Video released the first teaser for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which will air on February 18. What can fans look forward to in the next season? According to the new clip, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is ready to take her profession to the next level, despite the fact that she is still dealing with the consequences from her spat with Shy Baldwin.

Check out the trailer below:

After Susie (Alex Borstein) assures Midge that they can put the past controversy behind them, the outspoken comedian makes a bold declaration: "No more opening act gigs." Surprisingly, Susie does not respond well to this demand, but as Midge admits, she is unconcerned as she says, "I will only do gigs where I say what I want. That's what Lenny would do." Susie attempts to explain to her client that she is not Lenny Bruce and that this is "not how the industry works." Midge goes all-in, telling her manager to make her a headliner and saying, "Let's change the business."

Meanwhile, Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander make cameos in the gritty, uncompromising, and funny new season. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, and stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, two-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four premieres Friday, February. 18 on Prime Video.

Check out the poster for the new season below:

