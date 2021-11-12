Marvel's animated series What If...? gets officially renewed for Season 2, See details inside

Marvel's most ambitious animated series What If...? has been renewed for a second season at Disney Plus. The announcement mentions that the new season will be available on the streaming platform 'soon', so fans can hope to witness their favourite superheroes in the animated show around 2022 itself.

The first season comprised Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Michael B. Jordan, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Karen Gillan, Michael Douglas, Jeff Goldblum, and Michael Rooker. The late Chadwick Boseman too had reprised his role T'Challa in the animated series. Season 1 was narrated by Jeffrey Wright who took up the character of the Watcher.

During an interview with Variety, director Bryan Andrews said that a second season is a "relatively safe bet" and Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter would return. Lead writer AC Bradley had opened up the possibility of a "Tony Stark centric episode with Gamora." However, for Black Panther fans, the new season would unfortunately not have Chadwick Boseman in it.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has moved to greater heights with new characters including the Eternals, it would be interesting to note if they get their own dedicated What If...? episode as well. As for other details, nothing else, including the release date has been confirmed by Marvel.

Marvel has also announced some other original series to be released in 2022, including Moon Knight, She Hulk, Ms Marvel, Echo, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, I am Groot, Iron Heart, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Zombies and Secret Invasion.

