Masaba Gupta announces wrap up of ‘Masaba Masaba’ season 2: 42 days of laughs, tears, pure happiness

Dropping a monochrome clip from the sets, Masaba Gupta wrote, “42 days.Lots of laughs, tears, anxieties, pure happiness, deep tiredness later it’s a wrap on season 2. Three cheers to the incredible cast, crew ( Dr.K ) & everyone who was a part of this! See you on your.” The OTT series also features Masaba Gupta’s mother Neena Gupta. In a previous interview with Mid-Day Masaba had shared about her experience in season one and also opened up about the second season. “Masaba Masaba Season 1 was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew. I’m all set to start filming for the new season with excitement and renewed energy. I get to show a different side of myself in season 2 and I can’t wait to see what the audience will think about it. It’s going to be twice the laughter, twice the tears and twice the fun!,” she said.