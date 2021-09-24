Masaba Gupta announces wrap up of ‘Masaba Masaba’ season 2: 42 days of laughs, tears, pure happiness

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta on Thursday took to her official social media handle and announced the wrap of the much-awaited series Masaba Masaba season 2. Debuted in August 2020 on the OTT platform, the first season of Masaba Masaba had received favourable reviews from the audiences. The series is based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life.

Dropping a monochrome clip from the sets, Masaba Gupta wrote, “42 days.Lots of laughs, tears, anxieties, pure happiness, deep tiredness later it’s a wrap on season 2. Three cheers to the incredible cast, crew ( Dr.K ) & everyone who was a part of this! See you on your.” The OTT series also features Masaba Gupta’s mother Neena Gupta. In a previous interview with Mid-Day Masaba had shared about her experience in season one and also opened up about the second season. “Masaba Masaba Season 1 was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew. I’m all set to start filming for the new season with excitement and renewed energy. I get to show a different side of myself in season 2 and I can’t wait to see what the audience will think about it. It’s going to be twice the laughter, twice the tears and twice the fun!,” she said.

