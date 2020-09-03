  1. Home
Masaba Gupta reveals Ranveer Singh's THIS Gully Boy scene was her 'anchor' while filming Masaba Masaba

Masaba Gupta revealed there was one scene from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh and Vijay Raaz that helped her sail through while filming for her Netflix series. Watch below.
29544 reads Mumbai
Designer Masaba Gupta seems to have successfully floored many with her debut act in Netflix's Masaba Masaba alongside mum and actor Neena Gupta. While the show has opened largely to a positive response, Masaba revealed that she faced self doubt many a times during the journey of filming Masaba Masaba. However, there was one scene from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh and Vijay Raaz that helped her sail through. Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a video of that defining scene from the film  and penned how it helped her. 

She wrote, " 'Oh ab Actress Banegi?'- all of us need anchors. Sometimes we find them within ourselves & sometimes in stories or moments in other peoples lives.I’ve mentioned earlier that many people dissed the show even before we began filming. And as strong as you think you are ...it’s hard to drown the noise out when you’re doing something for the first time. It was also harder because I was juggling design at the label & shooting at the same time & found my head stuck at work many times when I was on set." 

Masaba added, This particular scene was my anchor through the whole Masaba Masaba experience. This one line..through all the fear,excitement,rage and more. I watched Gully Boy just once,but this stuck with me forever. And now it’s in my treasure chest of memories to dip in to,each time I feel lost.Thanks Zoya & Ranveer. #masabamasaba @ranveersingh @zoieakhtar." The scene features Ranveer telling his father that he will not anyone else determine his future and fate. 

Ranveer Singh was equally excited for Masaba as he commented, "AAAAAAYYYYYYYYY!!! I love the show, chic and sassy!!!!" Check it out:  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: Masaba Masaba Review: Netflix's series ft Masaba, Neena Gupta starts off light, breezy & on a fashionable note

