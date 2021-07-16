Masaba Gupta reveals she is all set to start filming for Masaba Masaba 2

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says she is all set to commence shooting for the second season of her show "Masaba Masaba". She promises twice the laughter, tears and fun.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says she is all set to commence shooting for the second season of her show "Masaba Masaba". She promises twice the laughter, tears and fun.

"'Masaba Masaba' season one was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew," she said.

The daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta said that she is all set to shoot for the second season.

"I'm all set to start filming for the new season with excitement and renewed energy. I get to show a different side of myself in season two and I can't wait to see what the audience will think about it. It is going to be twice the laughter, twice the tears and twice the fun!" she promised.

Also Read: Yash starrer #KGFChapter2 trends as netizens expect a big announcement about the film's release date

Share your comment ×