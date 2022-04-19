Masaba Gupta on what's in store for viewers in Season 2 of Masaba Masaba: It's about bravery & courage

Masaba Gupta dons a hat with many feathers. She’s not only a reputed fashion designer but also a jewellery designer and an actor. She made her on-screen debut with the web series Masaba Masaba, which is a show highly inspired from her life. Masaba plays herself in it, while her mother Neena Gupta, plays the same role in reel life as well. The first season of the show was a hit among viewers, and Masaba will be soon returning with season 2. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, she spilled the beans about the same.

Talking to Vogue, Masaba revealed what viewers can expect from season 2 of Masaba Masaba. She said, “Season 2 is about bravery and courage—from my mum’s perspective as well as my own. We decide to take charge of our lives. My mum and I speak about this quite often IRL too. As women, we are told to be modest, that we should be quiet and that we should let people appreciate us. I don’t agree. Nobody is going to do that for you. It’s a job you have to do yourself. You have to go out and ask for what you deserve and make sure you get it.”

Masaba further shared that she received a text from her mother that morning that read, “We're not not going to be modest anymore.” She also added that the biggest lesson she has learned from her mother Neena Gupta is the policy of “Work is Worship.” She explained that work keeps one young and their minds alert. Thus, she concluded, one should find one’s purpose and happiness in work.

ALSO READ: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta says she only got roles of 'girl with acne or with troubled childhood'