Masaba Masaba Review: Netflix's series ft Masaba, Neena Gupta starts off light, breezy & on a fashionable note

Masaba Masaba, Netflix's new series, releases today. The series is inspired by the lives of fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta.

Starting this March, I have binge-watched countless shows from different languages and genres. From suspense, thriller, crime to romantic and some comedy, I have been on a roller coaster journey. While there were a number of series that impressed, there were many that disappointed as well. But when I first watched the trailer of Masaba Masaba, I was intrigued. It caused this warm, fuzzy feeling that I felt while watching Kissing Booth 2 and Never Have I Ever. So it was obvious that I was going to binge-watch the whole thing in one go.

Unfortunately, we got access to only two episodes before the series debuts on Netflix. While it was just a taste of the dish, it was enough to give me an idea of the series. Masaba Masaba, as the disclaimer reveals in the start, is a work of fiction based on the events of Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta's life.

The first two episodes unfold with Masaba's split from her husband. While a blind piece blows the lid on their separation, the couple attempt to keep the curtain on their broken marriage before they decided to announce their split in public. Masaba finds solace in her mother Neena. While she deals with the split, Masaba is seen juggling her work life.

The two episodes give us a glimpse at her friend Gia, played Rytasha Rathore, and an investor supporting the House of Masaba, played by Neil Bhoopalam. With this limited insight into the series, all we can say is Masaba Masaba seems like a good bet for the weekend. The series opts the sitcom approach, with director Sonam Nair giving us a glimpse at the voices in Masaba's head, caricaturing supporting characters such as the life coach, the singer-anchor-model-actor turned artist and Bollywood divas and adding a nice layer of drama to emphasise on the mother and daughter's relationship.

While the elements help paint a picture, the first two episodes feel fragmented. They are loosely placed with a lack of direction. I know, it's too early to say but I have watched a series that has had me hooked from the word go. Masaba doesn't stand on that page. But the fashion designer makes a good attempt at keeping it together.

On various occasions of the episode, it becomes difficult to differentiate if she's acting or if she's truly portraying her real self. Neena ji is a treat to the eyes. From her introduction scene to the end of the second episode, in the matter of two episodes, Neena ji presents numerous facets that you wish to see more of her.

Given that we are walking into a fashion designer's life, the problems are carefully intertwined in her designs and rich colours, making the show a vibrant vibe. The series gave me an hour's break (each episode is half-hour long) from the reality and that sense of escaping the bubble felt good. So, will I continue watching the episodes? Most likely. Will I recommend you to watch it? Honestly, too soon to tell but Neena ji deserves your attention.

