Masaba Masaba S2: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta to bring 'good news' on 29 July; Ram Kapoor, Barkha Singh join.

Netflix India is all set to bring back its much-loved original. Starring fashion designer Masaba Gupta and veteran actress Neena Gupta, Netflix's web series Masaba Masaba will be returning in July 2022. On Thursday, the makers dropped an interesting date announcement video that featured the ace designer, Neena Gupta and her onscreen best friend Rytasha Rathore who plays Gia in the drama series.

In the video, we get to see Masaba sitting in the loo, anxiously waiting for a pregnancy result. The 30-second teaser also shows a worried Neena Gupta and Rytasha Rathore waiting for her outside. However, as she comes out, Masaba does not reveal and keeps the guessing game on. Netflix India aptly titled the video, "We Have Good News!"

Masaba also shared the teaser on her Insatgram handle and wrote, "Looking for something to motivate you to get outta bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I've got some news that might just do the trick Masaba Masaba season 2 , coming to you on 29th July only on @netflix_in."

Check out Masaba Masaba Season 2 Date Announcement Teaser:

Whereas Netflix India shared some new snapshots from season 2 featuring new additions such as Ram Kapoor and Barkha Singh. Sharing these new photos, Netflix India tweeted, "A name so nice, we can't help but say it twice #MasabaMasaba Season 2 arrives 29th July with twice the fashion, twice the flair, new faces and the same shenanigans WE ARE READY."

Check it out:

