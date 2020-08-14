Masaba Masaba Trailer: Designer Masaba Gupta gives a peek into her 'hot mess' life with mum Neena Gupta

Masaba Masaba will be revolving around designer Masaba Gupta's fashion empire, her life and unique background as she juggles multiple roles. Check out the trailer below.

Designer Masaba Gupta and actress Neena Gupta have come together on screen for the first time for a fictional Netflix original series titled Masaba Masaba. Netflix dropped the trailer for the same on 14 August and it is a 'hot mess' as the description reads.

For the unversed, the series will be revolving around Masaba's fashion empire, her life and her unique background as she juggles multiple roles. The trailer gives a sneak peek into her life and has the mother-daughter duo playing fictionalised characters of themselves. It also features mini Masaba as a confident and fearless girl.

Apart from Masaba and Neena, in the trailer we also get to see glimpses of Kiara Advani, Satyajit Dubey, Neil Bhoopalam, Farah Khan, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Ashvini Yardi among others. Masaba's fashion empire forms the crux of this Sonam Nair directorial. The series also borrows from real life incidents of the designer. For example, her design prints being copied and sold in local markets of India.

Check out the trailer of Masaba Masaba below:

Speaking about the show, Masaba said in a statement earlier, "Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience." The series is set to release on 28 August and will be Netflix's second Indian content offering for the month after the successful Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

What are your thoughts on Masaba Masaba? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta breaks silence on Masaba Gupta's divorce, having her out of wedlock & single parenting

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×