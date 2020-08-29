Masaba Masaba: Twitterverse reviews the series and showers praises on Neena Gupta and the ace fashion designer

Today, as Masaba Masaba released online, fans took to Twitter to praise the series and laud the performances of Neena Gupta and designer Masaba Gupta. Take a look

After all the wait, Netflix India’s Masaba Masaba has finally released online, and the Indian web television series is based on the life of Masaba Gupta. Written and directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba stars Masaba Gupta, and Neena Gupta in lead roles while Neil Bhoopalam, Suchitra Pillai, Tanuj Virwani, Shibani Dandekar and Gajraj Rao also star in the series. As the name suggests, the series showcases the life of designer Masaba Gupta and gives us peek intp her family life, love life, and career as a designer. While Masaba and her mother, Neena Gupta, play fictionalized versions of themselves in the series, Twitter has showered praises on the series and the lead actors.

Masaba Masaba showcases six half-hour long episodes that take us through Masaba’s journey, who runs her own label to her divorce and its fallout, to moving back with her mother to Neena Gupta’s attempts to find work at the age of 60. Well, right from the announcement of the series, all of Neena and Masaba’s fans have been super excited to witness their life on screen, and now that Netflix has finally dropped the series, Twitter is all praises for the show.

In the show, we see cameos by a couple of celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, and others, and during an interview, Masaba had said, “Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience.” While one u user wrote, “Watched some episodes of #MasabaMasaba. You'll like it if you're an air-kisser or from the cocktail circuit or both. Since I'm not either, for me the only saving grace was @Neenagupta001. At 61 she's a stunner and is such an effortless actor,” another user wrote, “I want @Neenagupta001 to be my mom…”

Watched some episodes of #MasabaMasaba. You'll like it if you're an air-kisser or from the cocktail circuit or both. Since I'm not either, for me the only saving grace was @Neenagupta001. At 61 she's a stunner and is such an effortless actor. — Mohan Sinha (@Mohansinha) August 29, 2020

#MasabaMasaba is binge worthy. Loved the performances. No over the top drama. A whole lot of fun, struggle, challenges, success, falling and rising again. After all life is #HotMess N some adorable cameos too #SonamNair @MasabaG @Neenagupta001 @NetflixIndia @neilbhoopalam pic.twitter.com/helrLoj8Ul — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) August 29, 2020

Kind, creative and talented!

And to know more I would tell them to watch #MasabaMasaba releasing on 28th August on Netflix — Punya Arora (@clickmadness) August 24, 2020

Got it’s in the right place! @MasabaG is such a natural in her acting debut. #MasabaMasaba pic.twitter.com/6w9tDAwzRD — (@bedit) August 28, 2020

