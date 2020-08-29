  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Masaba Masaba: Twitterverse reviews the series and showers praises on Neena Gupta and the ace fashion designer

Today, as Masaba Masaba released online, fans took to Twitter to praise the series and laud the performances of Neena Gupta and designer Masaba Gupta. Take a look
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 03:14 pm
Masaba Masaba: Twitterverse reviews the series and showers praises on Neena Gupta and the ace fashion designerMasaba Masaba: Twitterverse reviews the series and showers praises on Neena Gupta and the ace fashion designer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After all the wait, Netflix India’s Masaba Masaba has finally released online, and the Indian web television series is based on the life of Masaba Gupta. Written and directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba stars Masaba Gupta, and Neena Gupta in lead roles while Neil Bhoopalam, Suchitra Pillai, Tanuj Virwani, Shibani Dandekar and Gajraj Rao also star in the series. As the name suggests, the series showcases the life of designer Masaba Gupta and gives us peek intp her family life, love life, and career as a designer. While Masaba and her mother, Neena Gupta, play fictionalized versions of themselves in the series, Twitter has showered praises on the series and the lead actors.

Masaba Masaba showcases six half-hour long episodes that take us through Masaba’s journey, who runs her own label to her divorce and its fallout, to moving back with her mother to Neena Gupta’s attempts to find work at the age of 60. Well, right from the announcement of the series, all of Neena and Masaba’s fans have been super excited to witness their life on screen, and now that Netflix has finally dropped the series, Twitter is all praises for the show.

In the show, we see cameos by a couple of celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, and others, and during an interview, Masaba had said, “Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience.” While one u user wrote, “Watched some episodes of #MasabaMasaba. You'll like it if you're an air-kisser or from the cocktail circuit or both. Since I'm not either, for me the only saving grace was @Neenagupta001. At 61 she's a stunner and is such an effortless actor,” another user wrote, “I want @Neenagupta001 to be my mom…”

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Masaba Masaba Review: Netflix's series ft Masaba, Neena Gupta starts off light, breezy & on a fashionable note

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement