Masaba Masaba: Twitterverse reviews the series and showers praises on Neena Gupta and the ace fashion designer
After all the wait, Netflix India’s Masaba Masaba has finally released online, and the Indian web television series is based on the life of Masaba Gupta. Written and directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba stars Masaba Gupta, and Neena Gupta in lead roles while Neil Bhoopalam, Suchitra Pillai, Tanuj Virwani, Shibani Dandekar and Gajraj Rao also star in the series. As the name suggests, the series showcases the life of designer Masaba Gupta and gives us peek intp her family life, love life, and career as a designer. While Masaba and her mother, Neena Gupta, play fictionalized versions of themselves in the series, Twitter has showered praises on the series and the lead actors.
Masaba Masaba showcases six half-hour long episodes that take us through Masaba’s journey, who runs her own label to her divorce and its fallout, to moving back with her mother to Neena Gupta’s attempts to find work at the age of 60. Well, right from the announcement of the series, all of Neena and Masaba’s fans have been super excited to witness their life on screen, and now that Netflix has finally dropped the series, Twitter is all praises for the show.
In the show, we see cameos by a couple of celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, and others, and during an interview, Masaba had said, “Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience.” While one u user wrote, “Watched some episodes of #MasabaMasaba. You'll like it if you're an air-kisser or from the cocktail circuit or both. Since I'm not either, for me the only saving grace was @Neenagupta001. At 61 she's a stunner and is such an effortless actor,” another user wrote, “I want @Neenagupta001 to be my mom…”
Check out the post here:
I want @Neenagupta001 to be my mom #MasabaMasaba
— Swetha (@swethar__) August 28, 2020
I liked #MasabaMasaba
— Kaveri (@ikaveri) August 28, 2020
Watched some episodes of #MasabaMasaba. You'll like it if you're an air-kisser or from the cocktail circuit or both. Since I'm not either, for me the only saving grace was @Neenagupta001. At 61 she's a stunner and is such an effortless actor.
— Mohan Sinha (@Mohansinha) August 29, 2020
Hats off @Neenagupta001
And great work @MasabaG#MasabaMasaba
— Mohit (@mgirotra) August 28, 2020
#MasabaMasaba is binge worthy. Loved the performances. No over the top drama. A whole lot of fun, struggle, challenges, success, falling and rising again. After all life is #HotMess N some adorable cameos too #SonamNair @MasabaG @Neenagupta001 @NetflixIndia @neilbhoopalam pic.twitter.com/helrLoj8Ul
— Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) August 29, 2020
Just finished #MasabaMasaba very encouraging for different generations@Neenagupta001 @MasabaG pic.twitter.com/A3gFAmzxPr
— B@bz (@bnarsappa) August 29, 2020
#MasabaMasaba is epic! Good show @NetflixIndia. @Neenagupta001 you are truly epic. @MasabaG you super #EpicMomDaughterDuo pic.twitter.com/N7c7G9JIdG
— Ami (@AmiFromIndia) August 28, 2020
Kind, creative and talented!
And to know more I would tell them to watch #MasabaMasaba releasing on 28th August on Netflix
— Punya Arora (@clickmadness) August 24, 2020
#MasabaMasaba is pure brilliance...
A must watch, Loved @MasabaG and @Neenagupta001 ,totally nailed it @NetflixIndia
— Manali Gharat (@ManaliGharat) August 29, 2020
#MasabaMasaba indeed a show stopper. Good work @Neenagupta001 @MasabaG @AshviniYardi .....Congratulations
Good to see the captain of the ship #SantoshShende on your boat.
Big cheer pic.twitter.com/I7zuC4MmCS
— Sharad Shrivastava (@raindropshine) August 29, 2020
Got it’s in the right place! @MasabaG is such a natural in her acting debut. #MasabaMasaba pic.twitter.com/6w9tDAwzRD
— (@bedit) August 28, 2020
ALSO READ: Masaba Masaba Review: Netflix's series ft Masaba, Neena Gupta starts off light, breezy & on a fashionable note