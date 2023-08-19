Mask Girl Ep 1 Review: Lee Han Byeol debuts as Kim Momi; Ahn Jae Hong is intriguing

Mask Girl follows the life of Kim Momi (Lee Han Byeol/Nana/Go Hyun Jung) who is a simple office worker. Her life changes when she becomes a masked internet streamer but she maintains a normal life but it gets further complicated for her. People interested in her life begin appearing and destroying her life until she is forced to make some brutal decisions.

Lee Han Byeol as Kim Momi in Mask Girl:

The first episode of Mask Girl shows Kim Momi as a child who always wanted to be a celebrity. Her dance at school as a child elicited applause but the older she grew, the ‘uglier’ she got. She didn’t feel insecure until her mother would tell her to forget her dreams of being a celebrity with a ‘face like that’. Thus, began her journey of suppressing all real emotions and desires. She grew up but still had all those insecurities, even as a 26-year-old office worker. With certain comments from people around her, it seemed like she was obsessing over her looks and even considered plastic surgery. Lee Han Byeol, throughout this episode, was phenomenal. One couldn’t say that she was a rookie actress because of her conviction to her character. She represented all the girls that felt ugly and were put down for having dreams that were bigger than expected. Her routine of being an office worker yet still wanting that dream drove her to become an online personality. As a masked streamer, she virtually had no identity, therefore she could do anything and she could finally live her dream.

Ahn Jae Hong as Joo Oh Nam:

Ahn Jae Hong does not show much throughout episode 1 but you can see him lurking behind during the office scenes. His soft personality and meek way of talking leaves as soon as he begins threatening Kim Momi because he knows she is Mask Girl. She becomes his obsession and all he wants is her. The creepy expression and realistic dialogues at the end of the episode made us feel goosebumps!

Episode 1 does not even scratch the surface of the story therefore it leaves a cliffhanger that forces you to move onto the next episode which unveils the thrilling and dark story of Kim Momi who lives three different lives and some people around her who are obsessed with her for the wrong reasons.

