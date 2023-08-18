Mask Girl: EXID member Park Jung Hwa to appear with Go Hyun Jung and Nana in upcoming drama; agency confirms

Park Jung Hwa of EXID has confirmed her appearance in the upcoming Netflix drama Mask Girl. On August 18, Korean media outlets confirmed that the EXID member will be joining Go Hyun Jung, Ahn Jae Hong, and Nana for this upcoming crime thriller drama. Park Jung Hwa is passionate about acting and has done many Theatrical dramas and web series, this has made her fans excited as this K-drama is gaining attention for its captivating trailers. Let's find out what role she will take on in Mask Girl.

Park Jung Hwa confirmed to appear in Mask Girl

This drama highlights the fragility of individuals and the tactics that they use to conceal them amid juggling popularity and everyday life. As fans wait for its release, they are drawn by its enticing teasers. Go Hyun Jung plays the role of Kim Mo Mi who appears as a broadcast jockey at night and leads the life of an office worker during the day. She hides her identity behind a mask as she is insecure about her looks. EXID member Park Jung Hwa will enter the scene as a beauty queen Lee Ah Reum who is envied by all and will impress viewers worldwide with her mesmerizing looks. She will play Kim Mo Mi's coworker who dictates the workspace with her striking visuals which even Kim Mo Mi is jealous of. According to her agency, Park Jung-hwa is developing her filmography through acting in a variety of productions, including web dramas, screenplays and theater acting. Recently, she has developed a greater connection with her followers through her very own YouTube channel, and viewers along with her fans are excited to see how she will transform herself in this project.

About Park Jung Hwa

The singer-turned-actress is known as a member of the K-pop girl group EXID, she debuted as a musical artist in the year of 2012 with the single Whoz That Girl. EXID is popular in South Korea for its songs Up & Down, Ah Yeah, I Love You, and many more. She appeared in the 2021 K-drama One the Woman starring Honey Lee and Lee Sang Yoon.

