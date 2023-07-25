Mask Girl: Go Hyun Jung and Nana live different lives in new stills for upcoming suspense thriller drama

Netflix's new series 'Mask Girl' divulged the character stills of the three actors who played the fierce life of Kim Momi in 3 roles in 1 on July 24th. 'Mask Girl' is the tale of Kim Momi, a normal office worker who has a complex about her looks, who becomes involved with an accidental occurrence while working as a web broadcasting BJ while covering her face with a mask consistently. The person stills of Go Hyun Jung, Nana, who played Kim Momi, and Mask Girl, who is yet hidden, have been released.

Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong:

'Mask Girl' accumulated consideration from the beginning when it tested the unusual projecting of 3 individuals in 1 role to communicate the outrageous difference in the person Kim Momi in the whirlpool of calamity. In the stills delivered, not just the presence of the three actors with unmistakably various appearances, yet additionally the three Kim Momis, who have a secretive character and way of life as a web broadcasting BJ, a show young lady, and a jail inmate, grab the attention. Kim Momi, who shows up first, is an office worker with an appearance complex. Kim Momi, who needed to turn into a celebrity yet couldn't accomplish her fantasy as a result of her appearance, puts on her cover and proceeds as a BJ as Mask Girl who moves provocatively, emitting her ability that can't be covered up. She is cherished by a lot of people, her joy is brief, and keeping in mind that battling with somebody who moved toward her with terrible goals, she crosses an irreversible path.

Nana and Go Hyung Jung as Kim Momi:

Nana plays Kim Momi, who gets the look she longs for after a startling incident. Kim Momi, who conceals her character and finds a new line of work as a showgirl at a bar, is cheered again under the bright lights under the new name Areum. Nana depicted the person's inward side in various ways, from her delightful external appearance to Momi's hopelessness over her past, which sought after her till the end. After a progression of incidents, the last Kim Momi, detained in jail, was played by Go Hyun Jung. Called 'Mask Girl' or 'Detainee Number 1047', the main person of the 'Mask Girl Murder Case' that made the world go wild over the name of Kim Momi, the detached face of someone who has acclimated to life of a prisoner, brought attention to the mind-boggling series, which will be released on August 18th.

