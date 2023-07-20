Mask Girl: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong star in gripping first teaser for new drama

'Mask Girl' is the upcoming Korean thriller drama about Kim Mo Mi, an office worker who has a complex about her looks. She becomes involved with an accidental episode while filling in as an internet broadcasting BJ while covering her face with a mask consistently. The delivered teaser poster grabs the attention with an exceptional plan where tones, lines, and blood are trapped on top of a cover like the image of 'Mask Girl'. The novel visuals are suggestive of cubist art invigorate assumptions for a beautiful story drawn by abnormal characters.

Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran and Nana:

The teaser of the new Korean thriller drama released catches the hazardous improvement of a mask girl who covers her face with a mask and makes a fun live video under bright lighting and takes to courses of action in a moment. The transformations of Go Hyun Jung, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran and Nana get the attention. Specifically, the way that BJ Mask Girl, Nana, and Go Hyun Jung, whose character is at this point unclear, are all Kim Mo Mi, making interest. The unpredictable setting, which has never been seen before, raises watchers' interest in how the three actors who assumed three roles in order entered the existence of Kim Mo Mi, a fierce lady who needed to live three names, cause three homicides, and go through three lives. Director Kim Yong Hoon, who won the Jury Prize at the 49th Rotterdam International Film Festival for his feature debut movie 'Beasts Clawing at Straws', composed and coordinated 'Mask Girl'.

Mask Girl:

The drama teaser has already got people confused yet interested as they don’t dive into details about the story rather show a happy overview of the masked girl with the dark themes of documented murders which is accompanied with creepy music. The world of BJ (broadcast jockeys) are very common in South Korea and women are usually the more popular BJs. While some take part in NSFW activities during live shows for money, they also hide their identity which is why Mask Girl is common but the dark twist the drama will be taking, has people waiting for the drama.

