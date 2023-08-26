Mask Girl: Lee Han Byul received idol training from a YG Entertainment choreographer for her role

On August 26, Netflix released the drama commentary for Mask Girl with the main cast members- Lee Han Byul, Nana, Go Hyun Jung, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Jae Hong and others. Mask Girl, which was released on August eighteenth, is a series that aggressively blends the strong themes of women who kill men with narratives like, for example, 'the existence of the nefarious Kim Momi' that upholds it. The shallow topic of beauty evolves over again and pushes toward the existence of the 'evil' Kim Momi.

Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong and others:

During the commentary, the director talked about Lee Han Byul training for her dance scenes in the beginning of the drama. He said that he invited a YG choreographer to train her for the dances and Lee Han Byul did hardcore training for the performance. The rookie actor herself talked about how the choreographer worked hard to get her to be more comfortable with dancing in a sexy and sultry manner. She said that the hardest track to dance to was Dancing To The Rhythm as it was a very sexy dance. Being shy, she had to take some time to get used to her role but the director and co-stars were all praises for her dedication and the beautiful portrayal of Kim Momi. The rest of the cast talked about their roles as well and the work they had to do portray the characters in the best way.

Mask Girl’s activities:

On August 23rd, on the weekly chart of Global Top 10 Non-English Shows, which Netflix totals and reports users' viewing time consistently. Out of which, Mask Girl surpassed 2.8 million views in 3 days after its release and came in second spot. It additionally positioned no.1 in quite a while including South Korea, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria and others. Mask Girl got an explosive response with the energetic performance of the main cast, for example, Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Lee Han Byul, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong. In episodes 1-3, Kim Mo Mi, who has a complex about her appearance, was played by rookie actor Lee Han Byul.

