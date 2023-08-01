Mask Girl: Nana, Go Hyun Jung, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong’s lives change dramatically in new stills

Netflix released new stills for the upcoming Korean suspense thriller drama Mask Girl starring Nana, Go Hyun Jung, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong, which will be released on August 18th. The story of Kim Mo Mi, who has had a turbulent life with her husband Oh Nam, Kim Kyung Ja, who is entangled with her from being a regular office worker to being the perpetrator of a murder case that shook her world is told in the published stills. Five actors, hidden behind their masks, are shown going through an incredible transformation, as well as displaying their unpredictable story.

Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong:

While everybody is interested about the new actor who assumed the first role of Kim Mo Mi, who is an ordinary office worker yet covertly functions as a Web broadcasting BJ wearing a mask and yearning for individuals' attention and love. Eventually, the craving to cherish and be cherished as it is reflected between the pictures, uncovers a new look. Nana, who chose the role, was charmed by the unobtrusive sensation of a combination of reasonable and dream and assumed the role of Kim Mo Mi. She depicted her personality's inward side in different ways, going different ways from the lovely outside appearance to the thrilling satisfaction and outrageous sadness that Mo Mi felt briefly.

Mask Girl:

Go Hyun Jung plays Kim Mo Mi, a prisoner who has become familiar with life called 'Mask Girl' or 'Prisoner Number 1047', the main character of 'Mask Girl Murder'. Ahn Jae Hong changed into Joo Oh Nam, an office worker whose main mystery is watching internet broadcasting after work. Ahn Jae Hong, who cautiously moved toward the person with the picture of some unacceptable man course all along, and the prospect of drawing his own actual profound and miserable story. Expectations are high for Yeom Hye Ran's enthusiastic performance as Kim Kyung Ja, who starts a constant pursuit to track down her missing child and is at times magnetic and once in a while warm. Go Hyun Jung, Nana and Mask Girl, who impeccably shows as 3-person characters with the same name, makes viewers look forward to them.

