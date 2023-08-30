Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung and Nana claims No. 1 spot on Non-English Global Top 10 Series chart

Mask Girl has taken over the Netflix chart as viewers from all across the globe have been tuning in to watch the show since its release. The dark comedy, crime, thriller drama starring Nana, Go Hyun Jung, Lee Han Byeol, Ahn Jae Hong, and many others reached No. 1 on the Global Top 10 Series (Non-English).

Mask Girl reached No. 1 on the Global Top 10 Series

The drama premiered on August 18, with each episode depicting stories and different experiences of the characters who were entangled in each other's business. The intriguing plot line kept one captivated to hit the next episode button. The K-drama debuted at No. 2 within just three days after release and eventually conquered the first position on Netflix's Global Top 10 Series (Non-English) in the second week. According to the OTT platform, the show has accumulated 7,400,000 views to reach the top of the list. It also entered the top 10 shows in 72 countries including the U.S., Canada, France, Italy, Japan, India, Hong Kong, Thailand, and many more. The success of the series showed the extreme popularity it has among international fans and viewers. After a huge demand, Netflix Korea dropped some unseen stills from the show on Instagram featuring actors like Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Lee Han Byeol, Ahn Jae Hong, Han Jae Y, Lee Jun Young, and many more.

Another series by Mask Girl creators?

Given the huge success of the K-drama Mask Girl, another one of the webtoons called The Great Bang Ok Sook will be transformed into a drama. It is a digital comic penned by author Maemi and illustrator Heese. This post gained massive attention not only because of the drama Mask Girl but also because the fans of The Great Bang Ok Sook, who are elated to hear this report. According to a Korean media outlet, Sky Castle actress Yeom Jung Ah is said to have been offered the role of the main character. Although her agency announced that she was considering the offer, nothing has been confirmed about her appearance in the show.

