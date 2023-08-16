Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong; Where to watch, cast, plot, release date, and more

Go Hyun Jung, Nana, and Ahn Jae Hong featuring the thriller Korean drama Mask Girl is on its way. This drama explores the insecurities of people and what actions they undertake to hide them while balancing life and fame. Its intriguing teasers and snippets have induced curiosity among fans as they wait for its premiere. Let's look at the details of the K-drama before its release.

Where to watch Mask Girl?

Mask Girl is Netflix original series that will be available on the platform on Friday, August 18 (KST). This thrilling K-drama consists of 7 episodes which will be available in India too, on the same date.

The cast of Mask Girl

Mask Girl stars Reflection Of You star Go Hyun Jung, former After School member and actor Nana, Ahn Jae Hong of Reply 1988, Yeom Hye Ran of The Glory, and Today's Webtoon actor Choi Daniel. Go Hyun Jung takes the lead as Kim Mi Mo (Mask Girl), who is an office worker involved in the lives of many people as she is famous on the internet owing to a hidden identity. Ahn Jae Hong plays the character of Joo Oh Nam who is the colleague of Go Hyun Jung and a fan of Mask Girl. Yeom Hye Ran plays the role of Joo Oh Man's mother Kim Kyung Ja.

Mask Girl's Plot

Go Hyun Jung's Kim Mi Mo is a Broadcast Jockey known as Mask Girl as she keeps her identity hidden. She wished to become a performer on stage under the spotlight but is driven by her insecurities, Kim Mi Mo finds her face ugly as she grows up. However, due to her confidence in her body, she hides her face behind the mask to pursue the life of a live Broadcast Jockey. During the day she works at an office and at night she holds live broadcasts as Mask Girl. Nana plays the role of Kim Mo Mi after she transforms herself through surgery. Kim Mo Mi gets involved in murder cases and many ill-fated incidents. Ahn Jae Hong's Joo Oh Nam finds out Kim Mo Mi is Mask Girl as a fan this fact makes him happy, however, his disappearance causes a great deal of trouble in Kim Kyung Ja's life (Yeom Hye Ran). We are yet to how Kim Mo Mi's story unfolds.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mask Girl Teaser: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong transform into scary yet enigmatic people