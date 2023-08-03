Mask Girl trailer: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong get trapped in revenge-fueled plan

Everybody is interested about the Netflix series 'Mask Girl', which portrays the fierce life of Kim Momi through the three character posters and main trailer that were released. The posters delivered show the various appearances of Go Hyun Jung, Nana, and another actor covered with a mask who play the role of Kim Momi, who needed to carry on with three lives under one name. Despite the fact that it is one person, Kim Momi, who has three distinct faces, is known by not only her face but also different names: Kim Momi, Areum, a showgirl and Prisoner No. 1047. Likewise, another name she has, 'Mask Girl', who brings happiness, scorn, and destruction to the life of Kim Momi. Why she turned into a killer with 3 homicides can be shown by following her three lives together, played by Go Hyun Jung, Nana, and an actor whose identity has not yet been revealed.

Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Yeom Hye Ran and Ahn Jae Hong:

The trailer released begins with Go Hyun Jung's voice serenely saying that she has committed a ton of sins. The detainee number 1047 Kim Momi is by all accounts humble, however she fantasizes about getting away from jail, which makes us go gaga for her story. Individuals' praise and cheers were great, but since her appearance was complicated, Kim Momi, who is enormously cherished as a BJ known as Mask Girl who wears a mask and shows extravagant moves and songs, however her existence without the mask is the most obviously terrible without a single good day.

Mask Girl’s trailer:

Kim Momi, who turned into a killer because of an unintentional mishap, is Ahreum (Nana), a showgirl with an entirely gorgeous appearance. Furthermore, her disarray develops with Joo Oh Nam (Ahn Jae Hong), who is fixated on being a veil young lady, and Kim Kyung Ja (Yeom Hye Ran), who relentlessly seeks after her past and identity, which she needed to stow away to such an extent. What made this conceivable was all Go Hyun Jung, Nana and a new actor who impeccably finished the three-person role, and the enthusiastic performances of Ahn Jae Hong and Yeom Hye Ran, who in a real sense changed themselves.

