Mask Girl’s Nana, Go Hyun Jung, and Lee Han Byul befit the original webtoon’s visuals; fans praise casting

Mask Girl was released on Netflix recently. The show is directed by Kim Yong Hoon and the main cast of the show includes Nana also known as Im Jin Ah, rookie actress Lee Han Byul, Go Hyun Jung, Ahn Jae Hong, and Yeom Hye Ran. The show is a visual adaptation of the webtoon by the same name which was written by Maemi and illustrator Hee Se and published between 2015 and 2018. The show will mark Lee Han Byul’s acting debut. The show also features a special appearance by Lee Jun Young.

About Mask Girl

Mask Girl, a Netflix show adapted from the webtoon of the same name, is a story about Kim Mo Mi (played by Lee Han Byul, Nana, and Go Hyun Jung) who is an office worker. She is insecure about how she looks in real life but becomes a masked personality over the internet during the night. Soon after, ill-fated and unexpected events change the course of her life. The show is a genre-bending suspense thriller and has a total of 7 episodes. Each episode is about an hour long. Mask Girl is available to watch on Netflix. It is one of the buzz-worthy shows on the K-drama scene right now.

Fans and webtoon authors praise the casting of the show

Netizens were quick to notice how the cast of the show had just the right visuals that actually resembled the characters of the show. Fans can’t help but share their excitement over the internet of how the actual cast of the show did justice to the webtoon characters. The show is being appreciated and loved by the netizens for its storyline and the casting. Even the authors of the webtoon expressed their love for the show expressing that the cast was perfect. During one of the press conferences for the show Nana was seen supporting Lee Han Byul as this was her first public appearance as an actress and she seemed nervous. This gesture by Nana also garnered praise and attention from the fans over the internet.

