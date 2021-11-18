Matsya Kaand Review Ep 1&2: Ravi Dubey & Piyush Mishra starrer’s narrative is old wine in a very old bottle

Matsya Kaand Season 1

Cast: Ravi Dubey, Ravii Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Zoya Afroz, Madhurr Mittal, Rajesh Sharma, and Naved Asla

Director: Ajay Bhuyan

Streaming Platform: MX Player

Ravi Dubey led Matsya Kaand has the actor becoming a shapeshifter with vastly different avatars however the narrative tonality stays stagnant. Often modern writers take inspiration from mythological text like Mahabharata and Ramayana to build the structure of their narrative upon it. The character traits are often inspired and Matsya Kaand portrays Ravi’s character as Abhimanyu from Mahabharata who has to break the constant situational chakravyuhs.

The show has a promising start with some interesting bits whilst Ravi is in jail and applies different methods to escape. Upon being beaten up by the jailer more his mischievous activities, Ravi is left a broken soul till Piyush Mishra’s worldly-wise character comes and rescues him through philosophy. Piyush acts as a life guide to Ravi by constantly narrating him the situations of Mahabharata and drawing parallels with the current scenario. Ravi more than listens to him, he understands him to the core and decides to mold his life via his teachings.

Ravi’s character is thirsty for blood revenge and hence becomes the genre storytelling of a man from outside entering the dark side of gangster-ly-Meeruth to gain their confidence and execute his plan. The gangsters, guns, planning, plotting, and murders are what most of the Indian web space is built upon for the past few years & hence it is mighty difficult to break the genre. The first and second episodes of Matsya Kaand follow such awfully familiar beats of writing that the show does not garner any interest and becomes more than predictable, a bore-fest.

Ajay Bhuyan’s direction has no voice. He does not offer a visual tonality or a screenplay pattern that has not been seen before a million times. The show simply relies upon the darkness, mysteriousness & a predictable thrill, which does not offer any novelty. Madhurr Mittal plays his character earnestly and lends support to the narrative by being earnest onscreen. Zoya Afroz’s character gets introduced as a magician with more tricks than magic in the second episode & she garnered interest so far in the show.

