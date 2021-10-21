Matsya Kaand TEASER OUT: Ravi Dubey ignites suspense & curiosity as a conman in this crime web series

There are but a few people who do not like the idea of binging on a crime thriller. Well, if you are done with Money Heist, the Indian audience has something to look forward to. Earlier today, OTT platform MX Player dropped the teaser of its original Hindi language crime web series titled Matsya Kaand, and it looks exciting, to say the least. Sharing the teaser on its social media handles, the streaming platform captioned it with an intriguing caption, “EK BADA KAAND HONE WAALA HAI! #MatsyaKaand, coming soon”.

Matsya Kaand teaser gives us a glimpse into its world of crime, theft, blasts, handcuffs, and of course, conning. Going with the title of the web series, the teaser symbolically begins with a shot of an aquarium, with fishes swimming in it. We see characters doing, what looks like certain illegal activities. We get a blink-and-miss shot of a post office, and people stealing money and precious jewelry. The teaser does not reveal any face – characters are either in the dark, at a distance, or facing the camera with their backs. However, there are two dialogues throughout the 40-seconds teaser.

The first is when the lead actor says, “Qaatil nahi, kalakaar hoon main” (I’m no killer. I’m an artist). The second instance is when a man is heard saying, “Chor chori karta hain, who kaand kar gaya” (A thief just steals. He’s pulled a con here)

Another aspect of the teaser which holds attention is the catchy score of the web series.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, Matsya Kaand has an interesting ensemble cast. With popular television actor and host Ravi Dubey headlining the series, it also reportedly stars Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Zoya Afroz, and Rajesh Sharma.

