'Mature side of Na Jeok Bong': The Uncanny Counter 2 star Yoo In Soo shares his thoughts on season 3

Yoo In Soo shared his thoughts on season 3 of The Uncanny Counter. The popular fantasy action K-drama recently aired its second season where All of Us Are Dead star Yoo In Soo made his entry in the series. Read on to what he thinks about another season of the show.

Yoo In Soo's thoughts on The Uncanny Counter 3

On the huge success of The Uncanny Counter starring Jo Byung Kyu, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and many more, signed for season two. The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Attack concluded airing its final episode 12 on September 3. The Good Bad Mother actor Yoo In Soo entered the scene in the second season as one of the members of the Counters team. He opened up about his character and thoughts on season 3 of this fantasy action series. During an interview with a South Korean media outlet, Yoo In Soo confessed to being a fan of the show and expressed his gratitude for being a part of it. About his character Na Jeok Bong, Yoo In Soo said, "Just like everyone goes through a time of immaturity, Na Jeok Bong also had his shortcomings. However, his bright personality helped it".

He further added about season 3, "I just wish the actors could meet again. If season three gets confirmed, I would like to show a more mature side of Na Jeok Bong ''. As of now, there is no confirmation for a future season of The Uncanny Counter either by Netflix or tvN.

About Yoo In Soo

Yoo In Soo is a South Korean actor who is an emerging star in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, At a Distance, Spring Is Green, and many more. He garnered massive attention for his role in All of Us Are Dead for his character Yoon Gwi Nam. Yoo In Soo acted as a mage in the fantasy romance drama The Alchemy of Souls alongside Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Go Yoon Jung, Shin Seung Ho, Hwang Min Hyun, and Arin. Before The Uncanny Counter 2, he appeared in Lee Do Hyun starrer The Good Bad Mother released this year.

