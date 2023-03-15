May I Help You’s Lee Jun Young joins IU and Park Bo Gum in new historical drama Thank You For Your Hard Work

Lee Jun Young joined the highly anticipated work, 'Thank You For Your Hard Work'.

On March 14th, Lee Jun Young's agency said, "Lee Jun Young confirmed his appearance in 'Thank You For Your Hard Work' and recently participated in the script reading." 'Thank You For Your Hard Work' is a drama that unfolds the adventure-filled lives of Ae Suni (IU), a rebel born in Jeju in the 1950s, and Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum), who were born in Jeju in the 1950s. This is a new work by Lim Sang Choon, who made hits such as 'When the Camellia Blooms' and 'Fight for My Way'.

Lee Jun Young:

Producer Kim Won Seok, who directed 'My Mister', took the megaphone, and IU and Park Bo Gum confirmed their appearances early on, drawing attention from the preparation stage. Lee Jun Young has recently appeared in the dramas 'D.P', 'Imitation', 'I'll Be Your Knight' and 'May I Help You', ‘Love and Leashes’, ‘Please Don’t Date Him’ and is growing his presence. The character of Lee Jun Young in the drama was not revealed. However, as he appeared at the reading site where only the main cast attended, it can be seen that the appearance was virtually confirmed.

The meeting between IU, who proved her acting ability by being nominated for Best Actress at the Cannes International Film Festival for the movie 'Broker', and Park Bo Gum, who is returning with a comeback film after being discharged from the military, garnered attention early on. It is the story of my mom and dad's young days, who were always laughing against the hard background of old photos. It is like a tribute to their seasons when they were so young and still tender, such as their mother's first love story, their father's heroic story, their grandmother's rebellious days, and their grandfather's days of love.

