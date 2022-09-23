May It Please The Court Ep 1 and 2 Review: Jung Ryeo Won and Lee Kyu Hyung are in a sticky situation

This is what she did for her success, even when she was ready to fire her lawyer, and Noh Chak Hee, who seemed only calculating, showed her human side and gave a deep resonance. In addition, Noh Chak Hee's loyalty combined with Jung Ryeo Won's passionate performance gave a greater impression to the viewers.

On September 21st, a court battle was held between Kang Sung Pharm's lawyer Noh Chak Hee ( Jung Ryeo Won ) and the victim's lawyer Jwa Si Baek ( Lee Kyu Hyung ) over a lawsuit against Kang Sung Pharm's side effects. In the meantime, Noh Chak Hee found out that a friend who had urgently asked for help was a victim of the side effects of Kang Sung Pharmaceutical's contraceptive pill and stabbed her husband. She drew attention by secretly helping a friend with pharmaceuticals and Jangsan.

In this way, Jung Ryeo Won maximized the colorful charm of the character with her wide acting skills. When she meets Lee Kyu Kyung (playing Jwa Si Baek), she gives laughs with her friendly chemistry, as well as a strong emotional confrontation with Jang San's representative Jang Ki Do (Jung Jin Young), as well as his wife Oh Ha Ran (Kim Hye Eun). It showed a cold air current and heightened the tension of the drama.

After passing the second place in the bar exam and graduating from the training institute, he turned down the scouting offer from law firms that he said was the best, and became a lawyer exclusively for public affairs.The attention is focused on the background of why Jwa Si Baek, who was called the ace of the Judicial Research and Training Institute, chose the path of a public defender with a 3% win rate. In particular, regardless of his will, he is expected to perform in the future as he has received a warm response from global fans as he has a riff-raff into Noh Chak Hee, who does not hesitate to become a public defender and runs to success again.

