Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman's The Mitchells vs The Machines teaser features BTS' Mic Drop; Director is an ARMY

In what will definitely make ARMY very happy, BTS' epic track Mic Drop is featured in the date announcement teaser of The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Watch the adorable video below.

It's wildly astounding and devilishly pleasing to witness BTS' global success as everyone is obliged to stop and take notice. If the Grammys 2021 was any inclination, it's eye-opening to see just how influential BTS is and how one needs BTS, BTS doesn't need them. All of this is owing to their insane musical talent as well as the members' individual charms. When it comes to the septet's music, there really is no competition!

Speaking of BTS' epic tracks, Mic Drop was recently trending on Twitter; the reason being the inclusion of the song in the date announcement teaser of The Mitchells vs. The Machines. For the unversed, the animated film stars the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda (also the director), Eric Andre and Olivia Colman. As for the storyline, The Mitchells vs. The Machines centers on Katie Mitchell (Jacobson) and her family, who opt to drop the young girl to her dream film school by driving, instead of flying, there.

However, instead of bonding for one last time during their family road trip, there's a tech uprising, which forces the Mitchell family to work past their differences and save the world together. While Olivia voices PAL, a virtual assistant, Eric voices Dr. Mark Bowman, a scientist and PAL Labs founder and Blake plays a sleek robot from PAL Labs. The Mitchells vs. The Machines also stars the voices of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Conan O'Brien, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Jay Pharoah, Sasheer Zamata, Charlyne Yi, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch and Griffin McElroy.

In The Mitchells vs. The Machines date announcement teaser, we see Katie, along with her mother Linda Mitchell (Rudolph) and younger brother Aaron Mitchell (Rianda), busy on their phones while Katie's father Rick Mitchell (McBride) looks at them with a defeated expression. However, three drones come out of nowhere and target Rick as he runs for his life; all the while Katie, Linda and Aaron don't bat an eyelash, still engrossed on their phones. The Mitchell family's adorable pug Monchi (Doug the Pug) also makes a cute appearance as well. And what plays as the background score? Mic Drop, of course!

Moreover, The Mitchells vs. The Machines director Michael Rianda revealed on Twitter that he was a part of ARMY while teasing how fans can expect more Mic Drop in his upcoming movie. Michael enthusiastically tweeted, "I regularly dance-jog to BTS- so love seeing the ARMY hyped about the music! MIC Drop owns and there's even more of it coming soon!"

Check out The Mitchells vs. The Machines date announcement teaser along with Michael Rianda's tweet below:

I regularly dance-jog to BTS- so love seeing the ARMY hyped about the music! MIC Drop owns and there's even more of it coming soon! https://t.co/SomtWcm5Si — Michael Rianda (@michaelrianda) March 23, 2021

BTS is truly taking over the world and aren't we glad to witness it!

What do you have to say about BTS' Mic Drop featuring in The Mitchells vs. The Machines date announcement teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Film Out: BTS collab with Back Number for the OST of the Japanese film Signal; Feat Jungkook's composition

Meanwhile, The Mitchells vs. The Machines is slated to release on April 30.

Share your comment ×