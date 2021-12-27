MBC announces new drama line up for 2022 featuring SF9’s Rowoon’s ‘Tomorrow’, Im Siwan’s ‘Tracer and more

On December 27, MBC released a short promo video to announce their upcoming awards show as well as a few of the upcoming dramas that are to be released in 2022 and we are extremely excited for it! SF9’s Rowoon and Kim Hee Sun’s ‘Tomorrow’, Im Siwan’s ‘Tracer’, So Ji Sub and Im Soo Hyang’s ‘Dr. Lawyer and BTOB’s Sungjae’s ‘Golden Spoon’.

The new drama ‘Dr. Lawyer’ is a heart-warming and cathartic drama about a genius surgeon who becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything from a fabricated surgery and a prosecutor from the Medical Crimes Department who loses their only family and lover through that surgery. Together, they punish those who believe that the importance of a person’s life can be ranked based on their wealth and power and comfort the victims who have been wronged. So Ji Sub plays the role of Han Yi Han, who is a medical malpractice lawyer who used to be a genius double-board certified doctor with specialties in both general surgery and thoracic surgery. Prior to the incident that happened four years ago, he was Bansuk University Hospital's ace surgeon.

Rowoon and Kim Hee Sun’s ‘Tomorrow’ revolves around Choi Joon Woong (Rowoon), who decides to end his life but accidentally ends up in a three year coma with his soul escaping his body due to a mistake on the crisis management team’s part, run by Goo Ryun (Kim Hee Sun). Now a soul who is half alive and half dead, he unexpectedly gets a job at the crisis management team at the most prominent company of grim reapers in the underworld.

BTOB’s Sungjae’s ‘Golden Spoon’ is all about Seung Cheon (Sungjae), who gets his hands on a magical spoon that allows him to switch lives with his rich best friend, he thinks it’s a no-brainer. But life-altering decisions are always accompanied by a sense of doubt, and with only three chances to change his mind, Seung Cheon has to decide which of his two possible futures is worth keeping. Im Siwan’s ‘Tracer’ revolves around the life of Hwang Dong Joo (Im Siwan), who is the chief of taxation division 5 at the National Tax Service. He works hard to trace money that is hidden from the tax service. His team includes Seo Hye Young (Go Ah Sung), who has a bright personality and his boss is Oh Young (Park Yong Woo).

Which drama will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.