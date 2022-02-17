MBC confirms BTOB’s Sungjae, DIA’s Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won and Yeonwoo as the leads for ‘Gold Spoon’

On February 17, MBC confirmed the main cast for the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Gold Spoon’. BTOB’s Sungjae, DIA’s Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won and Yeonwoo will be playing important characters in the drama. ‘Gold Spoon’ has been confirmed to be aired on MBC in the second half of 2022.

Lee Seung Cheon (BTOB’s Sungjae) is a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house.

That person's parents will then become your parents." Lee Seung Cheon buys the gold spoon from the old woman and eats 3 times at his friend Hwang Tae Yong’s house. Hwang Tae Yong’s father runs a large company. Soon, Lee Seung Cheon’s life changes.

Lee Jong Won densely depicts Hwang Tae Yong, who goes back and forth between the life of a gold spoon and an earth spoon regardless of his will. Having built up filmography with numerous works such as dramas 'Hospital Playlist 2', 'The Spy Who Loved Me', and 'XX,' he will also lead the drama.

In addition, DIA’s Chaeyeon takes on the role of Na Joo Hee, the daughter of a conglomerate family, who has a sense of justice and candid charm. Chaeyeon, who once again proved her growth as an actress by challenging a historical drama with her recent drama 'The King’s Affection', she will show her unique innocent and lovely appearance in 'Gold Spoon'.

Yeonwoo captures the hearts of viewers by playing the role of Oh Yeo Jin, who has a pretty appearance and a bold personality, who grew up in a wealthy family. Yeonwoo, who has been loved for stably drawing bright characters in dramas 'Dali and the Cocky Prince', 'Live On', and 'Alice', is paying attention to how she will fascinate viewers in 'Gold Spoon'.

