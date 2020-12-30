MBC Drama Awards 2020: Kkondae Intern takes the lead with 4 wins; 365: Repeat the Year & Kairos win big

MBC Drama Awards 2020 recently released the list of winners from the night via Soompi and the well-received drama Kkondae Intern is in the lead with 4 wins! Scroll down for the full list of winners.

The 2020 MBC Drama Awards ceremony is finally underway and we finally have word on who won the prized awards from the night! Hosted by Kim Sung Joo, the biggest prize of the night was nabbed by Park Hae Jin for his performance in Kkondae Intern, the show also won the Best Drama of the Year. In his acceptance speech, Jin shared how he feels a weight on his shoulders after winning a Daesang.

He also shared that Kkondae Intern was his first project with MBC since 2008. He also took the opportunity to thanks his fans, family, and cast and crew of the show. The actor elaborated more on his experience on Kkondae Intern and said that he was ecstatic to be part of the series since the first day, he then concluded the speech by dedicating his award to his “eternal senior intern” Kim Eung Soo. Scroll down for the full list of winners from the night:

Daesang: Park Hae Jin for his role in Kkondae Intern

Drama of the Year: Kkondae Intern

Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Im Soo Hyang in When I Was the Most Beautiful

Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Kim Eung Soo in Kkondae Intern

Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Drama Or Short Drama: Nam Ji Hyun in 365: Repeat the Year

Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Drama Or Short Drama: Shin Sung Rok in Kairos

Excellence Award for an Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Kim Seul Gi in Find Me in Your Memory

Excellence Award for an Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama: Im Joo Hwan in The Game: Towards Zero and The Spies Who Loved Me

Excellence Award for an Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Drama or Short Drama: Nam Gyu Ri in Kairos

Excellence Award for an Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Drama or Short Drama: Lee Joon Hyuk in 365: Repeat the Year

Golden Acting Award: Shim Yi Young in My Wonderful Life

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young in Kkondae Intern

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Wook in 365: Repeat the Year

Best New Actress: Kim Hye Joon in CHIP-IN

Best New Actor: Ahn Bo Hyun in Kairos

Best Couple: Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young in Find Me in Your Memory

